FGCU baseball, Crawford, selected by Red Sox in 2017 MLB Draft

In the 16th round of the 2017 MLB First-Player Draft, the Boston Red Sox selected junior, right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford.

Crawford earned the 491st overall pick in the Draft, making him the first Eagle in program history to be drafted by the Red Sox and the third former Eagle to sign with the organization out of college.

The right-hander will also become the fourth former Eagle to be an active member of the Red Sox along with five-time MLB All-Star Chris Sale.

After his transfer from Indian River State College, Crawford quickly established himself in the teamsâ€™ weekend rotation with 11 strikeouts in his FGCU debut.

Crawford soon became the teamâ€™s Friday-night role, earning himself 2017 ASUN First Team All-Conference honors.

During this season, Crawford posted a 7-1 record with a 1.71 ERA, making it the best record in the ASUN, ninth best in the NCAA and second lowest in FGCU single-season history.

His 10.61 strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched ranked third best in the ASUN, while his 99 strikeouts were not only fifth in the league, but also third most in FGCU single-season history.

During the ASUN Tournament, Crawford pitched 8.0 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and earned ASUN All-Tournament Team honors.

