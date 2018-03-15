FGCU’s seven-game win streak comes to an end with loss at USF

The FGCU baseball team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night after the Eagles were blown out 10-3.

This loss comes after a pair of sweeps against Florida A&M and Evansville, as well as two wins versus Bethune Cookman. The loss is also the team’s first ever loss on the road to the Bulls.

“USF was simply the better team tonight,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “We didn’t do the things we needed to do to win the ballgame. USF is a good baseball team and when you give them some extra opportunities, you risk them taking advantage. We’ve got to get back to work, fix what went wrong and get back out there this weekend.”

Peyton Gray was on the mound for the Eagles and only lasted 3.1 innings while allowing three runs. He did though record eight of his ten outs via the strike out. Tyler Shuck gave up five runs and Trey Vickery and Sebastian Gruszecki each allowed one as FGCU used five different guys out of the bullpen.

USF jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Joe Gernord was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning. The Bulls added two more in the fourth and broke it open later in the inning on a three three-run double from JD Dutka to lead 6-0.

Marc Coffers doubled home FGCU’s first run of the game in the fifth, but USF continued to poor it on as they scored four more times to take a 10-1 lead. The reigning ASUN Player of the Week, Richie Garcia, and Eric Gonzalez each knocked in runs in the final innings, though it would not be enough.

The Eagles will have a few days off until they welcome in Rutgers for a three-game series, starting on Friday at 6:30 P.M. at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers.