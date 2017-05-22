Men’s baseball readies up for ASUN Tournament

After starting the season 24-3 and earning the highest ranking of any FGCU team at No. 9, the Eagles get set for the ASUN tournament.

“Next week starts a whole new season and we will continue to take it one game at a time, but we’re pleased with the momentum heading into the conference tournament,” head coach Dave Tollett said to FGCU athletics.

Their first opponent will be No. 4 UNF on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. The Ospreys swept the Eagles earlier this season in Jacksonville, but since that game, the Eagles have won nine consecutive conference games to earn a number three seed.

Jacksonville won the regular season championship with a 16-5 record, and will face No. 6 Lipscomb in the first round.

The other matchups for the tournament will be No. 2 Stetson versus No. 5 USC Upstate in a double elimination playoff format.

Despite having a slow start to the season, Nick Rivera finished the regular season with a team-leading 16 home runs and 54 RBI’s. As a team, FGCU hit 52 home runs and drove in 319 RBI’s, hitting to a .284 batting average.

On the mound, Josh Dye led the team with eight wins, but right-hander Kutter Crawford finished the season with a team best 1.76 ERA to lead the team.

The three weekend starters for the Eagles, Kutter Crawford, Josh Dye and Garrett Anderson finished with a 20-7 record.

FGCU will look to continue their winning streak in conference play to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.