No. 12 FGCU baseball wins its sixth straight with win over Jackson State

The No. 12 FGCU baseball team picked up its 16th win at home and won its sixth-straight game, defeating Jackson State 7-4.

Sterling Koerner closed out the ninth inning with his program-record 15th save and his eighth of the season.

“Honestly, it’s awesome,” Koerner said. “We’re doing really well and they’re giving me the opportunity to go out there and get some saves. I’m honored to be the new saves leader, and it’s a great feeling.”

Garrett Anderson took the hill for the Eagles and had to work hard to get through his four innings.

He allowed three runs, but the bullpen behind Christian Townsend, Ryan Ahern, and Kenton Herring was able to set it up for Koerner to get the team’s 20th win of the season.

“Every Friday night win is a big win,” head coach Dave Tollett said. “It gives you a chance to win the series on Saturday. We didn’t play exceptionally well, but we played well enough to win and in the end, it’s left hand column vs. right hand column. We’ll take it.”

The Eagles got to Jonathon Aponte in the second as Gage Morey picked up an RBI on a ground out, scoring Eli Lovell to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Jackson State put up a three spot in the fourth inning but the Eagles responded with three of their own, taking advantage of the Tigers defense.

Aponte got the ground ball he needed to get out of the third, but Wesley Reyes could not complete the double play as his throw got by first basemen Sam Campbell, scoring the Eagles second run.

Richie Garcia tied the game with an RBI double, and Matt Reardon followed that up with an RBI single to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Jackson State evened the score at four on an RBI single by Reyes. That would though be the only run Herring would give up in his three innings out of the bullpen.

“He’s really stepped into our stopper role,” Tollett said. “We have a stopper and closer, and boy I’ll tell you what, Kenton Herring has done a great job for us in that role.”

FGCU was able to get Herring a win as the Eagles took the lead in the bottom of the eighth.

After loading the bases, both Julio Gonzalez and Nick Rivera had bases-loaded walks to put the Eagles up 6-4.

The next batter, Corey Fehribach, just missed a grand slam but settled for a sacrifice fly to give FGCU a 7-4 lead.

En route to his program-record 15th save, Koerner came up with a 1-2-3 inning on just nine pitches to secure the Eagles’ victory.

The Eagles will be right back at it tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. when the team goes for its 21st win of the year and a series win against Jackson State.