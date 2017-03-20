No. 21 FGCU baseball takes games two and three to complete three game sweep of Rutgers

Following the programs first ever win vs. a No.1 team on Wednesday, the No. 21 FGCU baseball team completed a three game sweep of Big Ten member Rutgers.

“Sweeps are huge, I think it says a lot about your club,” said FGCU head coach Dave Tollett. “If you can sweep teams, you are pretty tenacious. Last week we weren’t able to get it done. Sweeps are tough. They don’t come easy. This is division one baseball so we respect a sweep and we are very grateful that we got it for sure.”

The Eagles went into the three game series without one of their weekend starters in Kutter Crawford who was dealing with an injury.

On Saturday, the story of the game would be on the offense side of things. Julio Gonzalez and Nick Rivera both had history making days for the Eagles in their 13-4 win.

Gonzalez became the first member of FGCU to ever hit for the cycle. Along the way, he hit his second home run of the season as he continues to hit above .350 on the season.

Rivera, who was dropped down in the order earlier this week, broke out of his slump with a program record nine RBI’s.

He helped the Eagles come back from a 4-0 deficit by knocking in the first seven runs of the game, with a three run home run in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth.

He also added an RBI single in the seventh and a RBI triple in the eighth falling just a double shy of the cycle.

Josh Dye picked up his fourth win as the lefty improves to 4-1 on the season.

In the final game of the series, Peyton Grey was called upon to make just his third start of the year, and he picked up the win working into the seventh inning allowing 2 earned runs.

Alex Brait was put into the lineup as the designated hitter and that paid off for Tollett and the Eagles as he had three hits including his first collegiate home run in the eighth inning to help pick up the 8-3 win and the series sweep.

Through the first 21 games of the season, the Eagles improved to 18-3, with their pitching staff maintaining a 3.29 ERA.

With his two home runs this weekend, Rivera extended his team-best five home runs on the season. Gonzalez is the only other Eagle to have hit more than one this season.

Even with Matt Reardon’s eight RBI game a week ago vs. Ohio State and Nick Rivera’s nine RBI game Saturday, Spencer Levine continues to lead the team in RBI’s with 24.

Before welcoming Jackson State for a three game series at Swanson Stadium starting Friday, March 24, the Eagles will take on USF on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.