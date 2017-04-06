Preview: Baseball at Stetson series

The FGCU baseball team will head to Deland, Florida, for their second road weekend series for the seasonÂ against the Stetson Hatters beginning Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles hold an all-time record of 19-11 verse Stetson and took two of three at home a season ago.

The Hatters come into this matchup with an overall record of 12-17, but a perfect conference play-record of 2-0 with wins over NJIT.

Julio Gonzalez is the leading hitter for FGCU and the pitching staff of the Eagles is pitching an ERA in the low three.