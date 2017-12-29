Eagles drop fourth straight on road versus Rhode Island

Looking to end one of the toughest skids in D1 history for the Eagles, FGCU moved to 7-8 on the season following a 20-point loss to Rhode Island.

The loss against Rhode Island is FGCU’s fourth straight loss, and it is the Eagles’ sixth loss in the past seven games.

“Our competitiveness is missing right now, and that needs to be addressed and fixed immediately,” said head coach Joe Dooley. “We need to be better at fighting back and responding to adversity, because that’s lacking right now as well. We need to be tougher.”

Early on, it was a battle between two of the top mid majors in the country, with Scott knocking down his first three pointer of the season for the first points of the night, and midway through the first half, FGCU shot 55 percent from the field with the teams even 16.

Antravious Simmons led the Eagles with 14 points, and Brandon Goodwin and RaySean Scott added 10.

The Eagles would go over 60 percent at one point late in the first half, but the tide would turn after FGCU held a 32-28 lead. The Rams went on an 8-0 run to close the half, with the Eagles turning over the ball on the final three possessions of the half, leading to Rhode Island hitting two triples.

Despite the break, the run only continued in the second half, as the Rams went on a 27-10 run to extend their lead to 55-42. With a couple of Eagles in foul trouble in the first and second half, Dooley got some different looks at different players as the game started to get out of hand, with FGCU falling behind by 20 plus points.

The Rams went on to win 80-60.

On Friday, the Eagles will begin a five-game home stand with a pair of matchups with division II opponents with Florida Memorial and Florida Tech coming to Alicia Arena before conference play starts on January 6th.