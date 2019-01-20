Eagles earn fourth straight win

By Emily Kois

Managing Editor

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team continues its strong conference play, earning a 69-46 victory over Kennesaw State Saturday night. The team was led offensively by Destiny Washington, who had a game-high 19 points.

“We played a great third quarter to break open the game, and we had a good defensive effort” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. â€œTy was outstanding, while Des and Lisa both had great games.”

The Eagles came out strong in the first half and with an 8-0 run to conclude the half, the team went into the break with a 14-point lead.

Coming out of the break, FGCU continued its dominance with a 22-5 third quarter. During that time, the Eagles held Kennesaw to a 1-for-12 performance from the field.

Lisa Zderadicka led the team offensively during the third quarter, earning eight points to give FGCU a 58-27 lead going into the final quarter.

Washington finished 8-for-14 from the field and also added eight rebounds and a team-high three blocks.

Zderadicka was right behind Washington, adding 15 points and a team-high three assists. Tytionia Adderly added nine points and 13 rebounds to clinch the Eagles victory.

The team was also strong defensively, holding the Owls to a 14-for-47 performance from the field. This is a season-low for field goals allowed, and the .298 field goal percentage for the Owls is the lowest thus far in the season.

Next, the Eagles will return to Alico Arena to host Lipscomb Tuesday, January 22 at 7 p.m.