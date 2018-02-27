Julien named ASUN Player of the Week

For the third time this season and fourth of her career, the Preseason ASUN Player of the Year Rosemarie Julien was awarded ASUN Player of the Week following her game-high 25 points versus Stetson.

Julien went 9-for-14 from the field including five three-pointers in the 74-60 win over the Hatters. The Eagles were able to win the Regular Season Championship with a 13-1 record in conference.

“Rose had a huge game against Stetson,” head coach Karl Smesko said. “It is great for her to be recognized for such a strong performance.”

This is the sixth weekly award given out to FGCU as Tytionia Adderly won this award earlier this season and Lisa Zderadicka was given ASUN Newcomer of the Week twice.

The senior reached 800 points in her career on Saturday and is averaging 13.6 points per game to lead the Eagles.

Both her teammates and her will be back in action on Friday at 7 P.M when (1) FGCU takes on (8) NJIT in the opening round of the ASUN Tournament.