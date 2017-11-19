Men’s basketball falls to Bowling Green on late three-pointer

Coming off a second straight win to begin the season, the Eagles dropped their first game against Bowling Green to move to 2-1 on the season. Despite a thirteen-point lead in the first half, FGCU was outscored 43-37 in the second half and fell after Dylan Frye hit a three-pointer with .9 seconds remaining.

FGCU was down by six with less than a minute remaining, but the team was able to tie the game after a pair of free throws from Zach Johnson. Bowling Green ended up taking a time out following the free-throws. After they scored, the Eagles were unable to get the inbound pass in, as FGCU, who was ranked #12 in the college mid-major, dropped its first game.

Christian Terrell led the team with 18 points, including a three-pointer, giving the Eagles a one point lead that they were unable to hang onto. Preseason conference player of the year Brandon Goodwin added 17 points. Sophomore RaySean Scott made his first appearance of the season for the Eagles after missing the first two games to injury, added two points in nine minutes in the loss.

“We simply took too many bad shots and made too many poor decisions with the ball, which for a veteran team is very surprising to see,” head coach Joe Dooley said. “We didn’t hustle enough on the backboards, either. Surrendering offensive rebounds is something that we’ve been able to overcome in the first couple games, but it hurt us tonight.”

The Eagles were able to jump out to a 5-0 lead early on and they led by eight after the second media time-out. After Scott hit his first shot of the season, the Eagles led by 13, but Bowling Green made a run late after the Eagles started to get into foul trouble. Despite Dinero Mercurius’ eighth three-pointer of the season off the bench, FGCU would only lead by three heading into halftime.

Under Dooley, the Eagles had only lost four games when leading at the half, but that wouldn’t last as Bowling Green was able to take a lead in the second half with the Eagles struggling from the field. Ricky Doyle gave the eagles a one-point lead mid-way through the second half, but Bowling Green responded with a 5-0 run to take a 66-62 lead. Bowling Green won after the Eagles made a run late, defeating FGCU for the second time in three years.

The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Middle Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. before coming home for a tournament at Alico Arena.