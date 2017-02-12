The women’s basketball team is set to host Lipscomb Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

This will be the second time these two ASUN teams play each other this season, with the first game being played in Nashville. The Eagles were victorious over Lipscomb with a score of 90-63.

Last game, the Eagles forced Lipscomb to turn the ball over 22 times and reached double-digit steals with 10 takeaways from eight different players.

With that victory, the Eagles remained undefeated against Lipscomb with a 19-0 all-time record.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road to take on USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.