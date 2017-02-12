Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

By | Feb 12, 2017 | , | 0 |

The women’s basketball team is set to host Lipscomb Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

This will be the second time these two ASUN teams play each other this season, with the first game being played in Nashville. The Eagles were victorious over Lipscomb with a score of 90-63.

Last game, the Eagles forced Lipscomb to turn the ball over 22 times and reached double-digit steals with 10 takeaways from eight different players.

With that victory, the Eagles remained undefeated against Lipscomb with a 19-0 all-time record.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road to take on USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

