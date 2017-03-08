Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs JU ASUN Women’s Championship

With a spot in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final on the line, the No.2 FGCU women’s basketball team takes on No.3 JU on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

After shaking off a dismal first-half performance against UNF to defeat the Ospreys 59-42, the Eagles welcome a Dolphins’ side that defeated No.6 Lipscomb 91-64.

After JU defeated FGCU in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final last season, the Eagles and Dolphins split the season series 1-1.

Avenging its Championship loss in their first matchup, FGCU defeated JU 60-57 at Alico Arena. Facing off again a week later in Jacksonville, the Dolphins defeated the Eagles 73-65.

Lead by ASUN First-team All-Conference members Sherranda Reddick and Christin Mercer, the Dolphins hold a record of 23-7, with an 11-3 record in ASUN play.

Lead by ASUN Newcomer of the Year and First-team All-Conference member Rosemarie Julien, the Eagles are 24-8 on the year, with a record of 12-2 in ASUN play.

The biggest players to look out for in this one are Jordin Alexander and Mercer.

Fresh off of a 17-point performance against Lipscomb, Mercer averaged 19 points per game against the Eagles during the regular season.

Propelling FGCU in the final stretch off the regular season with strong defense, Alexander averaged 17.5 points per game against JU during the regular season.

Both teams will look to move one step closer to punching their tickets to the NCAA tournament. The winner will take on the winner of No.1 Stetson and No.4 Kennesaw State in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final on Sunday, March 12.