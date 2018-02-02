Preview: Men’s basketball at Jacksonville

The FGCU men’s basketball team will head to Jacksonville to take on the Dolphins Saturday, Feb. 3. Tipoff for this game is set for 6 p.m.

This game will happen exactly one week after the Eagles hosted Jacksonville at home. In the close match, FGCU came out on top with a score of 68-62.

Jacksonville comes into this match the No. 2 ranked after losing to the Eagles. The Dolphins have an overall record of 11-13 coming into this game and a conference record of 5-2.

Next, the Eagles will head to New Jersey to take on NJIT Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. FGCU has already hosted NJIT with the Eagles coming out on top 68-54.