Preview: Men’s basketball at Jacksonville

The FGCU men’s basketball team will head to Jacksonville to take on the Dolphins Saturday, Feb. 3. Tipoff for this game is set for 6 p.m.

This game will happen exactly one week after the Eagles hosted Jacksonville at home. In the close match, FGCU came out on top with a score of 68-62.

Jacksonville comes into this match the No. 2 ranked after losing to the Eagles. The Dolphins have an overall record of 11-13 coming into this game and a conference record of 5-2.

Next, the Eagles will head to New Jersey to take on NJIT Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. FGCU has already hosted NJIT with the Eagles coming out on top 68-54.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

