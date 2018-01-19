Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball at Kennesaw State

Jan 19, 2018

The FGCU men’s basketball team will go on the road to take on Kennesaw State Saturday, Jan. 20 with tipoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a game against Lipscomb just two days prior to this matchup.
FGCU comes into this game with an ASUN record of 3-0, with all three wins at home. The Eagles are led offensively by Brandon Goodwin, Zach Johnson and Christian Terrell, who all reached 1,000 career points this season. Kennesaw comes into this game with an overall record of 4-14 and an ASUN record of 0-3. The Owls started off its ASUN play losing to Lipscomb, Jacksonville and UNF.

Next, the Eagles will take on UNF in Jacksonville Wednesday, Jan. 24 with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

