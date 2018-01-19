Preview: Men’s basketball at Kennesaw State

The FGCU men’s basketball team will go on the road to take on Kennesaw State Saturday, Jan. 20 with tipoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a game against Lipscomb just two days prior to this matchup.

FGCU comes into this game with an ASUN record of 3-0, with all three wins at home. The Eagles are led offensively by Brandon Goodwin, Zach Johnson and Christian Terrell, who all reached 1,000 career points this season. Kennesaw comes into this game with an overall record of 4-14 and an ASUN record of 0-3. The Owls started off its ASUN play losing to Lipscomb, Jacksonville and UNF.