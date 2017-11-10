Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Illinois State

Eight months ago, the FGCU men’s basketball team was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament after an 86-80 defeat against Florida State. The team will open up the 2017- 18 season at home Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. hosting Illinois State. The Eagles finished last season at 26-8 with a conference record of 12-2. Senior Brandon Goodwin led the team in scoring last season, averaging 18.5 points per game.

Illinois State, members of the Missouri Valley Conference, finished 21 games above .500 in the 2016-17 season (28-7).

Up next, FGCU will travel to Loudonville, New York to play its first road contest of the season Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. versus the Saints of Siena.