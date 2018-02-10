Women’s basketball earns 44-point win over Spartans

The FGCU women’s basketball team earned a dominant ASUN victory over USC Upstate, recording 31 assists and 32 field goals in the 88-44 victory over the Spartans.

With the win, the Eagles clinched a home quarterfinal game in the ASUN Championship.

“We hit a few 3-pointers early to get the lead,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “I’m just happy how we came out in the third quarter, extended the lead and got everybody into the game. They were playing an aggressive zone. For the most part, we did a good job taking care of the ball and playing good defense. We’re excited about the result today.

Erica Nelson led the team in assists, totaling a career-high eight, while Tytionia Adderly also had a career-high with five.

Offensively, Taylor Gradinjan finished with six 3-pointers, earning a season and game-high 22 points.

She finished 7-for-11 from the field (6-for-10 from 3-point range) and went 2-for-2 from the foul line. Gradinjan also added two assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Adderly finished with 16 points, 13 total rebounds, three steals and two blocks with five assists.

Nasrin Ulel had 10 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist. Rosemarie Julien added nine points along with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Dow finished with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Offensively, FGCU finished 17-for-43 from 3-point range. While defensively, the Eagles forced 20 turnovers and are now 23-0 this year when forcing at least 15.

Next, the Eagles will look to continue its ASUN dominance against NJIT in New Jersey. The game is set for Monday, Feb. 12 with tipoff at 7 p.m.