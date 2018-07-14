Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

The FGCU beach volleyball team recently gained two new transfers to its team with FAUâ€™s Candace Lacour and Southeasternâ€™s Kaity Reed.

“The addition of these two talented players to our program will immediately bolster the depth and quality of our roster,” FGCU head beach volleyball coach Matt Botsford said.

Lacour will be joining the team as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility ahead of her after sitting out the 2018 season. She aided FAU to their 23-7 record as a freshman.

“Candace is a player with a lot of valuable experience, having competed collegiately at a very high level in the past,” Botsford said. “She possesses a very good understanding of the game and her versatility, both offensively and defensively, will provide us a lot of flexibility. Â She is a proven winner and a very focused young woman who I expect will make an impact right away.”

Reed is joining FGCUâ€™s team with four years of eligibility and was awarded with First Team All-Sun Conference, Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and Academic All-Sun Conference following a memorable season with Southeastern in 2017.

“Kaity just recently decided to make the full-time move to the beach game,” Botsford said. “She is a tremendous athlete who will develop quickly in an environment where her focus is on the sand. She has a great arm and is a physical presence along the net which coupled with her other skills, will provide us a great option within our line-ups.”

The Eagles had a record breaking season last year and hope these additions will help continue their momentum going into the 2019 schedule.