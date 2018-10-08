Brandon Goodwin making his presence felt

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

assistantsports@eaglenews.org

Brandon Goodwin, former FGCU standout basketball player, earned some playing time on Saturday, Oct. 6 against the Indiana Pacers. He played 10 minutes of regulation game time scoring 6 points over 3 attempted field goals for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Over 3 games, Goodwin has averaged 4.3 points per game over 6 minutes per game.

Saturday’s game against the Pacers has been the most game time Goodwin has seen.

The Grizzlies play the Orlando Magic next on Wednesday at 7 p.m.