Brandon Goodwin making his presence felt

By | Oct 8, 2018

EN Photo by Brad Young // Brandon Goodwin makes a cut to the basket in a game against North Florida.

By Kyle Grosskopf
Assistant Sports Editor
Brandon Goodwin, former FGCU standout basketball player, earned some playing time on Saturday, Oct. 6 against the Indiana Pacers. He played 10 minutes of regulation game time scoring 6 points over 3 attempted field goals for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Over 3 games, Goodwin has averaged 4.3 points per game over 6 minutes per game.

Saturday’s game against the Pacers has been the most game time Goodwin has seen.

The Grizzlies play the Orlando Magic next on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

