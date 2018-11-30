Select Page

Brandon Goodwin signs NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

By | Nov 29, 2018 | , | 0 |

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

Brandon Goodwin has been called up to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets signed Goodwin after having four players injured for more than two weeks.

In the G-league, Goodwin averaged 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals per game. He also broke the single-game scoring record for the Memphis Hustle during a road game after scoring 36.

He is shooting a 53.9% field goal percentage and 34% from the 3-point line.

Goodwin’s first game will be on Friday, Nov. 30. Check back with Eagle News for updates. 

