Casimirâ€™s season high snaps menâ€™s basketballâ€™s loss streak

By | Jan 20, 2019 | , | 0 |

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Schadrac Casimir of the FGCU menâ€™s basketball team scored a season-high 34 points to lead FGCU over Kennesaw State University for their first win in five games on Saturday evening.

The 72-59 win over the Owls also marks the Eaglesâ€™ first conference win of the season.

Other than his 34 overall points, Casimir also scored a season high in rebounds (seven) and free throws (10-for-10). His 9-for-15 finish from the field also earned Casimir the second-highest point total by any ASUN player this season.

True freshman Zach Scott led the Eagles offense as well, scoring 10 points overall.

As a team, FGCU shot 42.2 percent overall, going 25-for-59. The Eagles also shot 30 percent (9-for-30) from behind the 3-point line and 76.5 percent (13-for-17) of free throws.

“I’m really proud of the effort our guys showed on the road in a week where we lost both RaySean (Scott Jr.) and Brady (Ernst),” FGCU head coach Michael FlyÂ said. “We had a great few days of practice leading up to tonight. I thought our players did a great job of locking in on our game plan and making plays when we needed them. We’re always excited to get a win, but we know it’s time to refocus quickly to prepare for Stetson.”

Next, the Eagles will return home to continue ASUN conference play against Stetson University on Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Jordyn Matez

