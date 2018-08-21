Select Page

Cheatham immediately eligible for upcoming basketball season

By | Aug 21, 2018 | , | 0 |

Cheatham immediately eligible for upcoming basketball season
Photo Courtesy of FGCU Athletics // Haanif Cheatham, a transfer basketball player from Marquette, has been given a hardship waiver and is able to play this upcoming season.

By Jordyn Matez

Highly anticipated newcomer to FGCU men’s basketball and Division I transfer Haanif Cheatham is eligible to play in the upcoming season for the Eagles.

Cheatham, who initially wasn’t eligible to play until 2019, received a hardship waiver from the NCAA due to an illness in the family, according to Naples Daily News.

According to NCAA rules, a waiver is more likely to be granted if the student-athlete’s responsibilities are day-to-day and if the illness is life-threatening.

“I’m excited for our team, but to be honest, I’m more excited for Haanif,” men’s basketball head coach Michael Fly said to Naples Daily News.

Fly also mentioned that Cheatham has permission to take a leave of absence at any time in order to care for his family.

“I’m excited, man,” said Cheatham to Naples Daily News.

“I can’t wait to get it going. I’ve been out since last November, and to be able to start this season back up has been a great feeling.

“I’ve been working my butt off and I’m excited for this team and the season we’ve got ahead of us.”

Cheatham is a transfer from Marquette University, where he appeared in 70 games and started 63, averaging 11.8 points per game during his freshman year. He also earned a spot on the Big East All-Freshman Team during the same year.

As a sophomore, Cheatham averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and surpassed double-figure points 14 times throughout the season.

So far in his collegiate career, Cheatham has already scored 710 career points over a little over two seasons and is a 79 percent free-throw shooter (183-232).

He has also averaged nearly a steal per game and over 27 minutes on the court per outing.

Cheatham has reached the 20-point plateau four times, including a career-best 24 points, and was awarded Marquette’s Best Defensive Player Award for both of his seasons with Marquette.

“He’s extremely versatile,” coach Fly told Naples Daily News.  

“He reminds me a lot of (FGCU’s all-time assist leader and second all-time scorer) Brett Comer as far as vision.”

 

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Wallace hired as basketball strength coach

Wallace hired as basketball strength coach

August 8, 2018

Eagles named 2017-18 Most Outstanding Athletes

Eagles named 2017-18 Most Outstanding Athletes

July 30, 2018

WORLD CUP RECAP: France defeats Croatia in World Cup Finals

WORLD CUP RECAP: France defeats Croatia in World Cup Finals

July 24, 2018

FGCU Baseball’s Leon named ASUN Winner for Life

FGCU Baseball’s Leon named ASUN Winner for Life

July 24, 2018

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

July 23, 2018

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

July 16, 2018

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

July 14, 2018

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

July 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Iona Ad
Great Clips

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews