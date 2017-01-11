Advertisement

Chris Sale named to Forbes list â€˜30 Under 30â€™

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

In Forbes sixth-annual 30 Under 30 list, honoring 30 innovators and change-makers under the age of 30 featuring 20 different categories, former FGCU standout Chris Sale was named to the list in the sports category.

Recently acquired by the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, the FGCU Alumni and five-time All-Star went 17-10 last season with the Chicago White Sox, striking out 233 batters on the season.

Named the starting pitcher for the American League All-Stars in the 2016 All-Star game held in San Diego, California, the Lakeland native has finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting in the past three seasons.

Drafted No. 13 by the Chicago White Sox in the MLB Draft following his junior season at FGCU, Sale went 11-0 with an ERA of 2.01 in his junior season with the Eagles, earning him a plethora of honors including three All-American selections and the 2010 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year award.

The 2015 American League strikeout leader is set to earn $12 million in his first season with the Red Sox with club options for higher pay.

Other athletes included on the list were Olympian Simone Biles, New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Boston Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts.

