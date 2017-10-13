Preview: Men’s and women’s cross-country at USF Invitational

The FGCU men’s and women’s cross team will compete in the USF Invitational Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. in Tampa.

The team will be coming off competing in the Notre Dame Invitational. At that invitational, Carlin Berryhill posted a time of 25:13.9, placing 18th in the men’s 5 Mile Gold race.

On the women’s side, Carley Lutzow finished 52nd individually in the 5K Gold event with a time of 18:20.9, while Anita Munoz finished with the 140th best time at 19:25.5.

Last year the Eagles competed in the USF Invitational and placed second at the event.