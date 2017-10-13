Select Page

Preview: Men’s and women’s cross-country at USF Invitational

By | Oct 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU men’s and women’s cross team will compete in the USF Invitational Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. in Tampa.

The team will be coming off competing in the Notre Dame Invitational. At that invitational, Carlin Berryhill posted a time of 25:13.9, placing 18th in the men’s 5 Mile Gold race.

On the women’s side, Carley Lutzow finished 52nd individually in the 5K Gold event with a time of 18:20.9, while Anita Munoz finished with the 140th best time at 19:25.5.

Last year the Eagles competed in the USF Invitational and placed second at the event.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s soccer at Stetson

Preview: Men’s soccer at Stetson

October 13, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Saint Leo

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Saint Leo

October 13, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. UNF

Preview: Volleyball vs. UNF

October 13, 2017

FGCU drops heartbreaking 4-3 loss in double overtime to #14 FIU

FGCU drops heartbreaking 4-3 loss in double overtime to #14 FIU

October 12, 2017

FGCU volleyball wins its fourth straight over FIU in straight sets

FGCU volleyball wins its fourth straight over FIU in straight sets

October 12, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

FGCU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

October 10, 2017

FGCU swim defeats Rutgers 199-116

FGCU swim defeats Rutgers 199-116

October 8, 2017

Men’s soccer defeats Lipscomb 2-0 for fifth straight win

Men’s soccer defeats Lipscomb 2-0 for fifth straight win

October 8, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews