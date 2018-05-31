Donnie Marsh Named FGCU Men’s Basketball Assistant Head Coach

Collegiate basketball veteran Donnie Marsh has been named FGCU men’s basketball assistant head coach.

Marsh has almost 40 years of collegiate experience to his name, being a former head coach at FIU and Florida A&M and a coach at various other schools, including Florida State, Virginia Tech, Indiana, UAB, Texas Southern and USF.

“Coach Marsh brings a wealth of experience to our staff as a former head coach at multiple institutions and a long-time assistant at the highest levels of Division-I basketball,” said men’s basketball head coach Michael Fly. “He is extremely well-respected nationally for his character and integrity, and I am excited about the guidance and wisdom he will provide for our players as a mentor.

“Coach Marsh has recruited at a high level at each stop of his career and his basketball expertise and experience will be extremely valuable as we guide this program. I look forward to our FGCU family and the Southwest Florida community getting to know Coach Marsh and his wife LaRoyce in the coming years.”

Marsh led the Texas Southern Tigers to two NCAA appearances during his time as head coach, as well as two regular-season championship wins in 2015 and 2017. He spent 2006-12 as the assistant head coach at UAB, leading the Blazers to four straight postseason appearances and one NCAA appearance from 2007-2011.

He is also known as one of the top recruiters in the nation. This is especially seen in his impact on USB’s lineup in 2007, where he brought in several newcomers to make up the nation’s 9th ranked class.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to join Coach Fly and the FGCU program,” said Donnie Marsh. “I am excited about the staff that he is putting together and the vision he has to keep the Eagles soaring towards the top of the college basketball world.”

Marsh made his head coaching debut at a Division III Pennsylvania College in 1998-99 before moving to the College of New Jersey. He recently received his Master’s in Health and Human Performance from Texas Southern in May 2017.