Dunk City Falls to Lipscomb on Senior Day

The FGCU men’s basketball team (20-10, 11-2 A-SUN) lost its second straight game in ASUN Conference play as they fell 87-90 to Lipscomb (19-9, 9-4 ASUN) on Senior Day. With the loss, the Eagles are now 9-12 against the Bison and split the season series as a result. FGCU remains the holder of the ASUN Conference season championship and maintains the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Lipscomb has been named the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face No. 7 seed Stetson in the quarterfinals.

Before the game started, the four senior players Josh Ko, Brandon Goodwin, Antravious Simmons and Christian Terrell, as well as the team managers were recognized for what they have done for the team.

The Eagles would fall in the first half by a score of 31-38, but fought hard for a comeback in the second half. Despite a strong second half, the Eagles could not finish in the end. After Goodwin made three free throws to cut the deficit to three points, Terrell attempted to tie the game with a three pointer.

“If the first thing we’re talking about (in the postgame press conference) is the amount of points we gave up, that’s not a good thing,” stated FGCU head coach Joe Dooley. “We got ourselves in a hole, but a lot of that was actually because of our offense and the ball not moving enough. But for them to shoot 57 percent from the floor is unacceptable, and that needs to get corrected immediately.”

Goodwin led the team with 28 points and a team-leading five steals. Terrell would finish with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. Three players had four steals in the game as well: Terrell, redshirt junior Zach Johnson and redshirt sophomore Brady Ernst.

FGCU concludes the regular season at Stetson (12-18, 4-9 ASUN) next Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the women’s team. The Eagles defeated the Hatters 90-52 at Alico Arena in the league opener in early January.

Following the end of game with Stetson, FGCU will begin its quest for a third-straight A-SUN Tournament Championship by hosting a quarterfinal matchup on Monday, Feb. 26 as the No. 1 seed in conference. Based off the results earlier on Saturday, the Eagles know they will be hosting No. 8 USC Upstate (7-23, 2-11 A-SUN).