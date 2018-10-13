Eagles continue to impress with multiple broken records

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Though the athletic year has just begun for FGCU, our athletics department has already seen an impressive amount of statistics that stick out beyond the average athletics program. Multiple FGCU Athletics program records have been broken in the sports that have started play so far.

Women’s golf has seen a fantastic beginning to their season, with three records being broken as a team and one being broken individually. The most recent record broken was the 54-hole low, which the Eagles broke at the Johnie Imes Invitational in September. FGCU shot 306(+18) over 54-holes, completely shattering the previous record of 887(+23).

Laura Edmonds has broken multiple individual records during her inaugural season at FGCU, the most recent being the youngest athlete to win the ASUN Golfer of the Week award in history. Edmonds was awarded this honor during the week of October 4. Edmonds also broke the 36-hole low program record at the Lady Paladin Invitational, which was her second ever collegiate tournament.

Volleyball has also seen a record-breaking season in more ways than one. Though Amanda Carroll is out for the rest of the volleyball season due to an injury, her brief stretch of playing time at the beginning of the volleyball season was enough to bag her the record for the most recorded career kills in the program’s Division-I era, with 1395 since her first season in 2015. Carroll also holds the D-I record for the most kills per set, with 4.01 kills per set over 348 sets played, and attack attempts, with 3588.

Maggie Rick recently broke the D-I era record for assists per set, with 10.07 assists per set over 410 sets. Snowy Burnham’s .989 serving percentage over 174 serves marks the first place record for serving percentage in the D-I era, while freshman Dana Axner has already proven to be vital to the team in her first collegiate season by breaking the program’s D-I record for most digs per set, with 4.60 digs over 63 sets.

Shak Adams of men’s soccer recently became the fifth player in program history to record a hat trick and was the first since 2016, while goalkeeper Gustavo Vasconcelos recorded the second-most saves in program history with 10 saves earlier this season.

The FGCU Athletics program will continue strong play with ASUN Conference tournaments in men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the next coming weeks.