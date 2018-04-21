Advertisement

Eagles drop fourth in a row

By | Apr 21, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball teams losing streak continued on Friday night, as the Eagles fell 7-6 to USC Upstate.

This is the fourth straight loss and third straight in conference play despite tallying 13 hits in the game. Mario Leon made the start and got hit hard for the first time in quite some time allowing six runs (five earned) and walked four.

“We talked a lot about energy after the Miami game,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “We did some good things; we scored six runs on a Friday night, which should give us the win, but there are still some things we need to work on. We have to bounce back tomorrow and try to win this series.”

The Spartans scored two runs in the first inning to open up a 2-0 lead, but Alex Brait scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead in half. The teams continued to trade runs in the next few innings until the Eagles went ahead for the first time after Kohl Gilmore and Marc Coffers each hit home runs to give FGCU a 5-4

However Leon would give the lead right back, as Charlie Carpenter hit a two run homer in the sixth to give Upstate a one-run lead after six innings. The Spartans added another run in the seventh and were able to hang on despite a rally from the Eagles in the ninth.

FGCU loses the bases and Coffers walked to force in a run with two out, but Gage Morey struck out to end the game.

The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Josh Dye looking to forget about his last start where he got hit extremely hard versus Jacksonville.

Matt Rothman

