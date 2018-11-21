Select Page

Eagles drop the ball in loss against UTSA

By | Nov 21, 2018 | , | 0 |

Eagles drop the ball in loss against UTSA
EN Photo by Bret Munson // FGCU men's basketball's Schadarac Casimir heads down the court in a game against the University of Toledo in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

By Jordyn Matez

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team suffered a 65-76 loss against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the final round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles played three games throughout this past week in the Gulf Coast Showcase and dropped all of them, bringing their overall record on the season to 2-5.

UTSA was down by two at halftime, with FGCU leading 36-34, but a 12-3 run by the Roadrunners early in the second half gave UTSA the advantage they needed to secure a win.

Christian Carlyle once again led FGCU with 16 points, with transfers Schadarac Casimir and Haanif Cheatham also adding 14 points apiece.

Next, the Eagles will hit the road to face Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Menâ€™s basketball suffers second tournament loss against Colorado State

Menâ€™s basketball suffers second tournament loss against Colorado State

November 20, 2018

Menâ€™s basketball opens Gulf Coast Showcase with loss against Toledo

Menâ€™s basketball opens Gulf Coast Showcase with loss against Toledo

November 20, 2018

Volleyball clinches ASUN championship and heads to first NCAA tournament

Volleyball clinches ASUN championship and heads to first NCAA tournament

November 18, 2018

Eagles soar over South Dakota State 84-78 after strong second half

Eagles soar over South Dakota State 84-78 after strong second half

November 17, 2018

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball blows past FIU 100-58

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball blows past FIU 100-58

November 17, 2018

Volleyball headed to finals after 3-0 sweep of Liberty University

Volleyball headed to finals after 3-0 sweep of Liberty University

November 16, 2018

Menâ€™s basketball to compete in annual Gulf Coast Showcase

Menâ€™s basketball to compete in annual Gulf Coast Showcase

November 16, 2018

A look ahead into the ASUN volleyball championship tournament

A look ahead into the ASUN volleyball championship tournament

November 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews