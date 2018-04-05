Eagles fall for first time in nine games

The FGCU baseball’s team nine game winning streak came to an end courtesy of the reigning National Champion and current no. 1 team in the country, Florida Gators 8-4.

Kohl Gilmore hit the lone home run for the Eagles and Jay Hayes had a three hit game. Marc Coffers was the only other player to have a multiple hit game as FGCU outhit the Gators 11-9.

“We performed really well at the plate,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “To get 11 hits off maybe the best staff in the country is saying something. We did what we wanted to do offensively, the game just turned on a couple plays in the sixth. We got in a cluster of a play and it changed the whole momentum. We’ll forget about this and get back out there Thursday and try to win a championship but we leave here knowing we can play.”

Coming off his best start of his young career versus Miami, Evan Lumbert did not fare as well as he picked up his first loss of the season as he went five innings and allowed three runs. Justin Gill struggled in relief and gave up four runs in and the Eagles used three other relievers Tuesday night.

The game started off well as Coffers doubled to lead off the game and came around to score on Richie Garcia’s 35th RBI of the season, but Florida responded with a run in the home half to tie the game. They would add a run in the second and third to take a 3-1 lead until Gilmore scored on a past ball in the fourth to cut it to a one run game.

The turning point came in the sixth when Eric Gonzalez looked to have hit a game tying home run, but center fielder Nick Horvath would leap over the wall to rob Gonzalez and the Gators would score for be runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open 8-3.

Gilmore’s home run cleared not just the fence in the right field, but also the scoreboard though it would end up being mute as the Eagles couldn’t rally in the ninth and fell 8-4.

Up next, FGCU will return home to face off against NJIT for a weekend series starting on Friday at 6:30 with Mario Leon on the mound for the Eagles.