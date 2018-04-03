Eagles finish season ranked at 25

Following a memorable 2017-2018 season, the FGCU women’s basketball was finished the season ranked no. 25 in the country following their trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles finished the season with another 30-win campaign and went 31-5 during the season. FGCU dropped just one game in conference and finished the season winning 18 of there final 20 games winning both the regular season and conference championship this year.

They defeated two ranked opponents during the regular season in Kentucky and DePaul and then stunned #5 Missouri in the first round of the NCAA tournament for their second win ever in the dance.

“I am very proud that the coaches consider us one of the best 25 teams in the country this season,” said head coach Karl Smesko said. “We had a great year, and it is a tremendous recognition.”

Unfortunately, the Eagles will lose five trendies seniors. There leading scorer, Rose Julien, ASUN Tournament MVP back to back years, China Dow, Taylor Gradinjan, Jessica Cattani and Erica Nelson will all be graduating this season. However, FGCU will be getting four transfer next season in Kerstie Phillips, Keri Jewitt-Giles, Davian Wingate and Tyra Cox who are all going to make an immediately impact once eligible.

They also return three of their top seven scores in Lisa Zderadicka, Nasrin Ulel and Tytionia Adderly and will have both Chandler Ryan and Alyssa Blair have a full year of play behind them as they both enter their sophomore season. They currently have a couple of incoming freshmen next season who have signed in Ashley Panem, Shekinah Guthrie and Tanner Bryant.