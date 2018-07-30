Select Page

Eagles named 2017-18 Most Outstanding Athletes

By | Jul 30, 2018 | | 0 |

Eagles named 2017-18 Most Outstanding Athletes
EN Photo by Brad Young // Brandon Goodwin makes a cut to the basket in a game against North Florida. Goodwin has been named the FGCU Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.

FGCU Athletics has announced its picks for Most Outstanding Athletes for the 2017-18 season. Former menâ€™s basketball guard Brandon Goodwin has been named FGCUâ€™s Most Outstanding male athlete, while volleyballâ€™s Amanda Carroll and former womenâ€™s soccer defender Ashley Parks share the title for Most Outstanding female athlete.

The Most Outstanding Athlete award began during the 2002-03 season when the university became an NCAA member. The award honors the best FGCU male and female athlete(s) for the previous season and is presented at the annual Welcome Back Picnic, which will take place on Aug. 27 this year.

Department staff members select nominees as the best among FGCUâ€™s 15 programs who have earned all-conference first team honors or better and have been named as a league of superlative player of the year in their respective sport.

Goodwin marks a milestone for menâ€™s basketball as he becomes the first menâ€™s basketball player to earn the award since 2013, when it went to Sherwood Brown. Him and Brown are the only two players in the Division I era, which began in the 2007-08 season, to earn this award.

Parks becomes one of three womenâ€™s soccer players to win or share the award in the past four years, while Carroll makes program history as the first-ever volleyball player to win the award.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

WORLD CUP RECAP: France defeats Croatia in World Cup Finals

WORLD CUP RECAP: France defeats Croatia in World Cup Finals

July 24, 2018

FGCU Baseballâ€™s Leon named ASUN Winner for Life

FGCU Baseballâ€™s Leon named ASUN Winner for Life

July 24, 2018

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

July 23, 2018

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

July 16, 2018

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

July 14, 2018

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

July 2, 2018

Ball State transfer signs with womenâ€™s basketball

Ball State transfer signs with womenâ€™s basketball

July 2, 2018

FGCU Athletics is going green

FGCU Athletics is going green

June 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Estero Dental
Great Clips

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews