Eagles soar over South Dakota State 84-78 after strong second half

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

In their fourth game of the season, the men’s basketball team won against South Dakota State University by a score of 84-78. South Dakota State was the #4 mid-major program in the country coming into the game.

Turnovers and fouls were an issue early in the first half for FGCU. In the first 12 minutes of the game, the Eagles had given up six personal fouls and had four turnovers giving the Jackrabbits a chance to grow their lead up to 13 at one point.

Haanif Cheatham led the team with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Christian Carlyle lead the team in assists and rebounds, with seven and five, respectively.

Momentum would swing for the Eagles in the second half as they closed the gap. They took the lead with 16 minutes left in the game with solid defense.

“We scored at will against Michigan State, but couldn’t share the ball,” said FGCU head coach Michael Fly. “All week in practice we were talking about defend, rebound and get the ball.”

The Eagles would also get the Jackrabbits into foul trouble getting Mike Baum to foul out with 10 minutes left in the game.

The game was close, as there was 17 lead changes and eight times when the game was tied.

With three minutes left to go, the Jackrabbits would get into more foul trouble getting another player to foul out.

Overall, the Eagles shot 49 percent from the field and 28 percent from the three-point line. They also collected 37 rebounds as a team while causing the Jackrabbits to commit 16 turnovers.

“It’s always fun to play with these guys, how fun and how competitive it can be,” said Cheatham.

Up next, the Eagles will compete in the Dunk City Showcase starting on Monday, Nov. 19.