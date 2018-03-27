Eagles sweeps UMBC with 6-3 win

After having their starter pulled without registering an out, the FGCU baseball team still managed to win, completing a three-game series with UMBC.

Brian Wilcox made the start and gave up three runs before immediately being pulled for Sebastian Gruszecki. Evan Lumbert gave the Eagles three innings out of the bullpen and Kenton Herring pitched the final two innings.

“Sweeps are tough and we swept the week,” head coach Dave Tollett said. “I thought our bullpen was outstanding for the first time this year not to give up a run for eight innings. I am really happy for them.”

The Retrievers started off strong, knocking Brian Wilcox out of the game in the first and scoring three runs after a leadoff walk to start the game.

The Eagles got one back in the fourth and had a chance in the fifth to tie it with the bases loaded and one out, but UMBC went to Stephen Schoch to keep his team up 3-1.

However, FGCU was able to get another run across and Richie Garcia turned the game around with an opposite field two-run home run in the seventh to give the Eagles their first lead of the day. Spencer Levine added two more in the eighth on his second home run of the season to make it 6-3.

“It was a 2-0 count so I was just sitting one pitch and it was there and I just crushed it. “Levine said.

Herring retired six of the seven batters he faced and struck out five of them, earning the save.

“My job doesn’t change,” Herring said. “Typically if I come in, it means our guys are doing a good job of hitting the baseball. I can’t say enough about what these guys are doing and it seems like every game they are putting up runs for us.”