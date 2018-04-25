Eagles travel to face #22 FAU for mid-week game

Coming off a must-needed series win over USC Upstate this past weekend, the FGCU baseball team will head to Boca Raton for a mid-week game on Wednesday night versus #22 FAU.

This game was scheduled to take place Tuesday night, but got rescheduled due to impeding weather in the area. These teams were also suppose to meet earlier this month, but the game in Fort Myers was cancelled due to rain.

The Eagles currently have a record of 27-11 (5-4) and will have Evan Lumbert on the hill. The Owls are 29-9-1 (13-4-1) and have dropped just three games at home all season and will have Mike Huff on the mound.

While FGCU’s offense was off to an unreal start, it has cooled off, but Alex Brait has had a real good season and is second on the team with a .353 average. Richie Garcia continued to lead the club in all offensive categories, but after a rough little stretch that had him fall toward the bottom of the order, Marc Coffers had a terrific weekend where he hit a pair of home runs.

David Miranda leads FAU with a .345 average, but it is Cody Wilson who has hit nine home runs to lead his team. The Owls have hit 47 home runs, as thy have 12 guys who have hit at least one.

Kenton Herring has had a up and down season, but leads the team with six saves. For FAU,Zach Schneider has been been superb out of the bullpen, as he comes in with a 1.04 ERA and has 12 saves this season.

Following this game, the Eagles will come home for the first time in about three weeks when they face Kennesaw State for a three game series starting Friday night at 6:30 p.m.