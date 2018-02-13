Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

Getting closer and closer to securing the ASUN Regular season championship and top seed in the ASUN Tournament, the Eagles simply dominated NJIT for the second straight time this season with a 89-43 win on the road.

The lone other matchup this season came in Fort Myers where FGCU secured a 90-66 win and this one looked a lot of the same as FGCU shot 44 threes compared to last time when they shot 40. However, this time the Eagles made 17 of them with six coming from Jessica Cattani.

It was a career high for the redshirt senior in three-pointers made as she scored 18 to lead all scorers. Rosemarie Julien scored 17, China Dow scored 15 and they had two other double figure scorers in Tytionia Adderly who had 11 and Chandler Ryan who had 10 in 13 minutes of action.

For NJIT, Ellyn Stroll had 13 despite the team shooting 29 percent from the field and were outrebounded 43-27 to the Eagles who did not have a single player in the game at six-feet or taller.

“We like to stretch the floor,” head coach Karl Smesko said. “We have a lot of good shooters that we space the floor with and it creates driving lanes for our attacker, so it is good to see so many people knock down threes today.”

In the first half, the nation’s leading three-point shooting team in attempts showed why as they attempted 21 threes and knocked down a third of them with Julien, Cattani, and Dow all hitting a pair.

Despite NJIT knocking down six of their first 10 shots in the opening quarter, the Eagles held the Highlanders to 24 points as FGCU doubled them up with 48. Tytionia Adderly had 11 of her 16 rebounds in the first half and registered her 13th double-digit rebounding game of the season.

The second half was much of the same, as FGCU continued to fire up threes and were able to rest their starters for most of the second half with a huge lead. The Eagles had three-point shots made from seven of the 12 players to appear in the game.

FGCU will return home for their final home stand of the season with games against Lipscomb on Saturday at 4 p.m. versus the Bisons. Should the Eagles win both those games, they will clinch the top seed and have the opportunity to have the ASUN tournament run through Fort Myers like the men’s team.