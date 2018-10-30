Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU alum pitches last outs of World Series

By | Oct 30, 2018 | , | 0 |

FGCU alum pitches last outs of World Series
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale throws during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

Former FGCU baseball player Chris Sale helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series on Sunday night. Coming into pitch in relief, Sale was able to close out the game, striking out three straight batters.

Sale is normally a starter, but General Manager Alex Cora had him pitch in relief to help give him some rest.

“This puts us in a great position to cover everything,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Cora would go onto explain that Sale would only pitch in the perfect situation. Out of his 15 pitches, Sale threw 11 for strikes, shutting out the Dodgers in the ninth inning to seal the deal.

Rate:

About The Author

Kyle Grosskopf

Related Posts

Women’s soccer receives first loss in tournament history in ASUN semifinals

Women’s soccer receives first loss in tournament history in ASUN semifinals

October 28, 2018

Men’s soccer beats Jacksonville in final regular season match

Men’s soccer beats Jacksonville in final regular season match

October 28, 2018

Narrow win over Liberty advances women’s soccer to semifinals

Narrow win over Liberty advances women’s soccer to semifinals

October 27, 2018

Eagles shut out UNF to take top spot in ASUN conference

Eagles shut out UNF to take top spot in ASUN conference

October 26, 2018

Women’s soccer tops ASUN in First-Team selections

Women’s soccer tops ASUN in First-Team selections

October 26, 2018

The transition to Dunk City: men’s basketball new player profile

The transition to Dunk City: men’s basketball new player profile

October 25, 2018

Volleyball sweeps FIU in three matches

Volleyball sweeps FIU in three matches

October 24, 2018

FGCU swimming is changing for the better

FGCU swimming is changing for the better

October 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Iona Ad

Advertisement

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews