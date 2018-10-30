FGCU alum pitches last outs of World Series

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

Former FGCU baseball player Chris Sale helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series on Sunday night. Coming into pitch in relief, Sale was able to close out the game, striking out three straight batters.

Sale is normally a starter, but General Manager Alex Cora had him pitch in relief to help give him some rest.

“This puts us in a great position to cover everything,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Cora would go onto explain that Sale would only pitch in the perfect situation. Out of his 15 pitches, Sale threw 11 for strikes, shutting out the Dodgers in the ninth inning to seal the deal.