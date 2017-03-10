FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

FGCU athletics continues to embody what it means to be a student-athlete – winning three conference tournament championships in the fall – while earning an impressive 3.24 cumulative GPA for the fall of 2016.

“We are exceptionally proud of our student-athletes for the outstanding effort they continue to put forth in the classroom, while also succeeding in their competitions and serving as role models throughout Southwest Florida,” Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh said.

In total, 12 of FGCU’s 15 teams earned cumulative GPAs greater than 3.0 for the fall, while five clubs posted GPAs of at least 3.3.

Outside of the team, 24 student-athletes finished with a 4.0 GPA for the semester, along with 90 of the 252 overall student-athlete population achieving a 3.5 or higher term GPA.

Among all FGCU teams, the women’s tennis team posted the highest cumulative GPA with a 3.72, with the women’s golf team securing the best term GPA also with a 3.72.

Furthermore, five student-athletes on the men’s basketball team earned FGCU AD Honor Roll recognition, eight of 11 men’s cross country member earned above a 3.0 GPA, with five above a 3.5 and one at 4.0.

Both the men’s tennis team and men’s soccer team had student-athletes turn in cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher; respectively four and nine student-athletes.

Five of the six student-athletes on women’s cross country carry a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Along with ten members on the women’s basketball team earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher, including three 4.0 GPAs.

Women’s soccer had eleven student-athletes above a 3.5 GPA, softball improved its cumulative GPA from 3.32 to 3.36. Swimming & diving had twenty-four of 32 student-athletes earn a 3.0 GPA or higher, including five 4.0s.

Both beach volleyball and volleyball improved their cumulative GPAs from 3.47 to 3.55 and 3.39 to 3.52, respectively.

Outside of the classroom, however, FGCU teams have 59 conference tournament titles and in just 5 plus seasons of D-I postseason eligibility and have had 27 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships.