Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

By | Mar 10, 2017 | | 0 |

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court
Photo courtesy of Linwood Ferguson (middle). EN Photos / Brad Young

FGCU athletics continues to embody what it means to be a student-athlete – winning three conference tournament championships in the fall – while earning an impressive 3.24 cumulative GPA for the fall of 2016.

“We are exceptionally proud of our student-athletes for the outstanding effort they continue to put forth in the classroom, while also succeeding in their competitions and serving as role models throughout Southwest Florida,” Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh said.

In total, 12 of FGCU’s 15 teams earned cumulative GPAs greater than 3.0 for the fall, while five clubs posted GPAs of at least 3.3.

Outside of the team, 24 student-athletes finished with a 4.0 GPA for the semester, along with 90 of the 252 overall student-athlete population achieving a 3.5 or higher term GPA.

Among all FGCU teams, the women’s tennis team posted the highest cumulative GPA with a 3.72, with the women’s golf team securing the best term GPA also with a 3.72.

Furthermore, five student-athletes on the men’s basketball team earned FGCU AD Honor Roll recognition, eight of 11 men’s cross country member earned above a 3.0 GPA, with five above a 3.5 and one at 4.0.

Both the men’s tennis team and men’s soccer team had student-athletes turn in cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher; respectively four and nine student-athletes.

Five of the six student-athletes on women’s cross country carry a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Along with ten members on the women’s basketball team earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher, including three 4.0 GPAs.

Women’s soccer had eleven student-athletes above a 3.5 GPA, softball improved its cumulative GPA from 3.32 to 3.36. Swimming & diving had twenty-four of 32 student-athletes earn a 3.0 GPA or higher, including five 4.0s.

Both beach volleyball and volleyball improved their cumulative GPAs from 3.47 to 3.55 and 3.39 to 3.52, respectively.

Outside of the classroom, however, FGCU teams have 59 conference tournament titles and in just 5 plus seasons of D-I postseason eligibility and have had 27 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

March 9, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball defeats JU to advance to ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final

FGCU women’s basketball defeats JU to advance to ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final

March 9, 2017

No. 24 baseball holds on to defeat No. 2 UF again

No. 24 baseball holds on to defeat No. 2 UF again

March 9, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs JU ASUN Women’s Championship

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs JU ASUN Women’s Championship

March 8, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs South Alabama

Preview: Men’s tennis vs South Alabama

March 7, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs ETSU

Preview: Men’s tennis vs ETSU

March 7, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs Xavier

Preview: Men’s tennis vs Xavier

March 7, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis vs Southern Georgia

Preview: Women’s tennis vs Southern Georgia

March 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews