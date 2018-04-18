Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU baseball looks for second win this season over Miami

By | Apr 18, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will have a rematch against Miami after the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 1-0 earlier this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday Night.

FGCU comes into this game with a record of 25-9 (3-3) but have lost four of their last seven games. The Eagles earned their sixth straight win when playing Miami last month en route to what was a season-long nine game winning streak before the latest stretch of games.

Miami has continued to have a poor season and are 15-20 (9-9) this year, but recently won two of three games against No. 8 Clemson. They also swept a three-game series with then No. 24 Virginia and defeated the reigning National Champions, Florida Gators.

Evan Lumbert pitched the last time these teams met but will not be available to start after throwing on Saturday. Either Justin Gill or Peyton Grey will likely make the start for FGCU.

Isaac Quinones leads the Hurricanes in hitting at .323 and has two other players hitting above the .300 line. Freddy Zamora has a team-high 19 RBIs and nobody on Miami has more than three home runs. For the Eagles, Richie Garcia leads the team in batting and RBIs and Kohl Gilmore still has a team-high eight home runs.

Following this game, FGCU will once again hit the road as they head to Spartanburg for the final time to face USC Upstate for a three-game weekend series.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

April 15, 2018

Smith comes through with game-winning hit in tenth inning

Smith comes through with game-winning hit in tenth inning

April 15, 2018

Women’s Tennis Claims A-SUN Regular Season Championship

Women’s Tennis Claims A-SUN Regular Season Championship

April 13, 2018

Men’s Golf Concludes Season with Eighth Place Finish

Men’s Golf Concludes Season with Eighth Place Finish

April 13, 2018

Rhoades, Puisis Take 13, Beats Webber 4-1

Rhoades, Puisis Take 13, Beats Webber 4-1

April 13, 2018

Women’s Golf Concludes Season with Tenth Place Finish

Women’s Golf Concludes Season with Tenth Place Finish

April 13, 2018

Eagles drop series finale against NJIT

Eagles drop series finale against NJIT

April 12, 2018

FGCU plays final non-conference game against FAU

FGCU plays final non-conference game against FAU

April 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement