FGCU baseball rides eight RBI game from Matt Reardon to defeat Ohio State 13-1

The FGCU baseball team picked up its 10th straight win Saturday afternoon behind Klutter Crawford on the mound and Matt Reardon at the plate to defeat Ohio State 13-1.

Reardon had four hits and tied a program record with eight RBIs as he would fall one home run shy of the cycle.

Crawford was making his fourth start of the year, fifth appearance, for the Eagles against Ryan Feltner for the Buckeyes

“I thought it started with Kutter (Crawford),” FGCU head coach Dave Tollett said. He did a good job, and our offense got cranked up. It was a pretty good complete game for us offensively, defensively and on the mound.”

The Buckeyes got on the board early on an unearned run on an error by shortstop Julio Gonzalez in the top of the second.

That would be their only run of the day against Crawford as the right hander went six innings not allowing an earned run and striking out eight for his fourth win of the season.

Gage Morey, who made the game saving catch on Wednesday night at Florida, got the Eagles going on an RBI single to right field scoring Jake Smith to tie the game at one.

The next two batters for the Eagles, Reardon and Gonzalez, also hit RBI singles to put the Eagles up 3-1 after two.

In the third, Reardon would get his third at bat of the game and would deliver a bases-clearing double to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead.

He would add another RBI on a triple in the sixth as he knocked in his fifth run of the game.

The Eagles finished off their afternoon by scoring six runs in the eighth with Reardon driving in his final three runs of the game with another bases-clearing double to get to eight RBIs on the day.

“Matty’s (Reardon) a terrific hitter,” Tollett said. “I thought that’s great with eight RBI’s to tie the school record. That’s awesome, but what happened there is the bottom of the lineup was getting on base for him, and that’s a really, really plus for us offensively.”

The Eagles will look for the series sweep Sunday afternoon when Josh Dye takes the mound as he looks to match Crawford with his fourth win of the season.