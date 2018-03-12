FGCU Baseball Tops Evansville 4-2

The FGCU baseball team (12-2) took game two against Evansville (5-7) as the Eagles won 4-2.

Redshirt junior Josh Dye took the mound for the Eagles against the Purple Aces’ Alex Weigand.

“[Dye] was really good today,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “Even his last inning, those were good pitches they were hitting, they just happened to fall in. This was by far his best outing and he had command of every pitch. He was out in front all day. We need to come out and play hard tomorrow. This is a really good team and they have great arms. Sweeps aren’t easy so we need to come play and earn it.”

With the game’s starting time moved from 2 P.M. to noon due to the threat of rain, the Eagles began with a three-run first inning. Beginning with a leadoff single from sophomore Marc Coffers, redshirt senior Gage Morey would reach first on a bunt attempt. After Coffers and Morey advanced to second and third, sophomore Richie Garcia would drive them in on a double to left center. After senior Eli Lovell reached on an error, redshirt junior Jay Hayes would send Garcia home on a sacrifice fly.

With Dye remaining on the mound to keep the Purple Aces scoreless, the Eagles would add another run in the third inning. After a leadoff double from redshirt sophomore Kohl Gilmore and Garcia getting hit by a pitch, Lovell would walk to load the bases for Hayes. Although Hayes caused a double play, Kohl would score the fourth run of the game.

Dye would continue to hold the Purple Aces scoreless until the seventh inning. Dye gave up two runs on two RBI singles, but was able to get the final out of the game before being replaced by freshman Tyler Shuck in the eighth.

“I thought I had a good outing. I got ahead a lot and that was my main key to my success, all command of all pitches is what got me through seven innings today,” said Dye. “I just had a good day. I had good command of all my pitches that lead me to success.”

After Shuck’s scoreless inning, redshirt senior Kenton Herring would take over in the ninth for a save situation and keep the Purple Aces scoreless for the win.

Dye would be credited with his third win of the season after throwing seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out nine batters.

Weigand was credited with his second loss of the season after two innings, giving up all four runs on three hits while walking one batter and striking out one.

Herring was credited with his first save of the season after throwing one scoreless, giving up one hit and striking out one batter.

Lovell and Garcia had two hits each. Coffers, Morey, Gilmore and junior Eric Gonzalez had one hit each.

Up next, the Eagles will attempt to go for the series sweep on Mar. 11 at 10:30 A.M. The projected starter for FGCU will be junior Evan Lumbert as he takes on Evansville’s David Ellis.