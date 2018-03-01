FGCU Baseball travels to Bethune-Cookman

Following a four-game series sweep over Eastern Michigan and a series win over ETSU, the FGCU Baseball Team is set to head on the road for the first time this season when they face off against Bethune-Cookman.

The Eagles are currently 6-1 and will be playing the Wildcats, who are 3-5. These two teams met last season in Fort Myers with FGCU winning the final two games of the series after losing the first and both these teams appeared in the NCAA tournament.

“Preseason, Bethune-Cookman was ranked higher than us so they’re a great program,” head coach Dave Tollett said. “I think they got everyone back. Their rotation is really good so we look forward to going to Daytona. It will be a great challenge for us.”

In back-to-back weeks to begin the season, the ASUN has awarded both Alex Brait and Kohl Gilmore ASUN Player of the Week following their incredible performances. Brait currently leads the team in RBIs and Gilmore leads the team in home runs, batting average, slugging percentage, runs and total bases. Both these two players have possessed a .400 or better batting average and are also joined by leadoff hitter Marc Coffers at .406.

Every starter has at least a .250 batting average or better except for Eli Lovell and as a team are hitting an outstanding .346. The pitching for FGCU has been sub-par, but left hander Josh Dye has yet to give up an earned run in 13 innings. Brian Wilcox has done a great job out of the bullpen earning a win in his last appearance. Despite a rough game on Friday, closer Kenton Herring leads the team with two wins.

Bethune-Cookman comes in struggling with their pitching of late with a team ERA near eight. Their best pitcher has Anthony Maldonaldo as he had struck out 18 hitters in less than 12 innings pitched. He has one of the four wins along with Jeremy Adams and Tyler Norris.

Joseph Fernando and Kyle Corbin have been the hottest hitters for the Wildcats as they both enter the weekend right below .400 and have driven in 13 runs combined. Danny Rodriguez only has eight hits this season, but three of them have been home runs.

FGCU currently holds a 14-10 advantage all-time versus the Wildcats and will look to expand on that on Friday at 4 P.M. in game one of the series. Games two and three will be on at 2 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday before FGCU heads to Florida A&M for their first mid-week game of the season.