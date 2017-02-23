FGCU Baseball wins fourth straight with victory over Eastern Michigan

“Were excited. It’s a win streak, four straight out of the gate. It is a good start for us,” FGCU head coach Dave Tollett said. “Its always great to play for a lead and offense kept adding and we didn’t have to use Sterling or Garrett after them being taxed this weekend was really, really huge going into the Bethune-Cookman series.”

Josh Dye took the mound for the Eagles, making his second start of the year.

Dye again went three innings for the Eagles, giving up two runs on four hits, before handing the ball off to Peyton Gray.

Justin Thompson started for Eastern Michigan and did not fare well, giving up six runs in three innings of work, taking the loss.

With FGCU’s first two batters reaching first and second, Nick Rivera hit an opposite-field, three-run home run to give the Eagles a 3-0 in the bottom of the first.

Eastern Michigan responded with two runs of their own, as freshmen Drake Lubin singled home two to trim the Eagle lead to 3-2.

With its lead cut to one, Spencer Levine hit RBI double scoring Gage Morey, to give the Eagles went a 4-2.

Following Julio Gonzalez’s RBI single that scored two in the bottom of the third, an inning later Matt Reardon and Eli Lovell hit RBIs to push FGCU’s lead to 8-2.

In the home half of the seventh inning, Levine registered his third hit of the game knocking in two more runs.

“I feel really good at the plate, and I’m just happy I kept it rolling today, and just look to keep it going into the weekend,” Levine said.

Marc Coffers doubled a few batters later driving in a run, followed by Nick Rivera reaching home thanks to an error by Eastern Michigan’s shortstop Marquise Gill to score the 12th run of the game.

Eastern Michigan scored two in the eighth but its two runs where not enough, as Parker Hamilton finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Peyton Gray was given the win out of the bullpen for FGCU as the junior moves to 1-0 on the season.

The Eagles will now welcome Bethune-Cookman to Swanson Stadium for a three-game series, kicking off on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.