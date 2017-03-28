Advertisement

FGCU beach volleyball drops match against FAU

Mar 28, 2017

Photo courtesy of Linwood Ferguson

The FGCU beach volleyball team fell 1-4 to FAU with the only win coming from the No. 3 pair of Katie Puisis and Karissa Rhoades.

“FAU played a great match today, and their depth across the five pairs was just too much to overcome,” head coach Matt Botsford said. “Obviously we are very encouraged with what Katie and Karissa were able to do today against a tough opponent, but overall there were just too many unforced errors. I really thought the serve-and-pass game let us down as we could not pressure FAU the way we would have liked to.”

The No. 3 duo of Puisis and Rhoades took down their opponents in two sets with 21-15 and 21-10 set wins.

However, this victory was short-lived as the No. 1, 2, 4 and 5 pairs all fell in two sets.

Mackenzie Allen and Amanda Carroll came close to a victory in the first game at the No. 1 spot but couldn’t close out either set, suffering two-set loses.

No. 2 pair Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert also fell in two sets with scores of 21-15 and 21-16.

The No. 4 duo of Madi Wilcox and Leigh Pudwill came up short after taking the first set to extras. The Owls closed off the second match with a score of 21-16.

At the No. 5 spot, Caroline Jordan and Halie Wekmeister fell in straight sets with scores of 21-13 and 21-16.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Jacksonville to begin ASUN play with matches against UNF and Jacksonville. FGCU will face North Florida at noon and Jacksonville at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and will then meet again on Saturday, April 1.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

