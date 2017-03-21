Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU beach volleyball finishes 3-1 at Tiger Beach Challenge

By | Mar 21, 2017 | , | 0 |

FGCU beach volleyball finishes 3-1 at Tiger Beach Challenge
(Photo courtesy of Linwood Ferguson)

The FGCU beach volleyball team was undefeated going into day two of the Tiger Beach Challenge, but suffered a 0-5 loss against South Carolina, ending the two-day tournament 3-1.

On day one, the Eagles went undefeated with a 5-0 win over UAB and a 3-2 win against Houston Baptist. To begin day two, FGCU took a 3-2 win over Spring Hill College but suffered from their only loss to the Gamecocks, 0-5.

In the matches against UAB and Houston Baptist, the No. 1 pairing of Mackenzie Allen and Amanda Carroll took three-set wins in both of their matches.

At the No. 2 spot, Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert had a 2-0 win over UAB with sets of 21-17 and 21-19 before falling to Houston Baptist in three sets.

The No. 3 pairing of Katie Puisis and Karissa Rhoades also had a two-set UAB win, but then suffered from a three-set loss to the Huskies.

No. 4 senior duo Madi Wilcox and Leigh Pudwill went to three against UAB, before winning in two sets against Houston Baptist.

The Eagle’s No. 5 pairing of Caroline Jordan and Halie Wekmeister won both of their matches in just two sets.

FGCU then went into day two with play against Spring Hill (Ala.) and South Carolina. The Eagles split play with a 3-2 win over Spring Hill and a 0-5 loss to No. 10 South Carolina.

The No. 1, 4 and 5 pairings won their first match of the day, but no FGCU pair could take down the Gamecocks.

Yet, the No. 1, 2 and 3 spots took their opponents to three sets against South Carolina.

The No. 4 duo of Madi Wilcox and Leigh Pudwill started off the day with a two-set victory, while the No. 3 and 5 pairs each took their matches to three sets.

No. 2 duo of Katie Puisis and Karissa Rhoades fell after two sets in their match, before a victory at the No. 1 spot by Mackenzie Allen and Amanda Carroll.

The No. 4 and 5 pairs fell quickly to start play against the Gamecocks.

However, pairs one, two and three nearly took victories after splitting the first two sets in each match. In the end, the Gamecocks took all games, sweeping the Eagles.

“This was a great weekend for our team, and I’m really pleased with the progress we are making,” head coach Matt Botsford said. “Heading into that match with South Carolina at 3-0 on the weekend, the girls felt very confident. Against South Carolina, we dug ourselves a pretty big hole, but I love the way our one, two and three pairs responded.”

Next, FGCU will host Webber International for the second time this season on Wednesday, March 22 beginning at 4 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU softball goes 4-2 at Battle at the Beach

FGCU softball goes 4-2 at Battle at the Beach

March 21, 2017

No. 21 FGCU baseball takes games two and three to complete three game sweep of Rutgers

No. 21 FGCU baseball takes games two and three to complete three game sweep of Rutgers

March 20, 2017

FGCU DII hockey team’s season comes to an end with tie and loss in POOL B play

FGCU DII hockey team’s season comes to an end with tie and loss in POOL B play

March 20, 2017

FGCU baseball continues historic start to season with win over Rutgers

FGCU baseball continues historic start to season with win over Rutgers

March 18, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball falls to Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

FGCU women’s basketball falls to Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

March 18, 2017

Preview: Women’s golf at MSU Citrus Classic

Preview: Women’s golf at MSU Citrus Classic

March 18, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

March 18, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball at Tiger Beach Challenge

Preview: Beach volleyball at Tiger Beach Challenge

March 17, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews