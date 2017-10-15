FGCU clinches spot in ASUN Championship with 5-0 over Jacksonville

The FGCU women’s soccer team scored two goals in the first half and three in the second to pick up a 5-0 win over Jacksonville, earning a spot in the ASUN Tournament.

FGCU, who has won seven straight regular season championships, currently sits in a tie for first place in the ASUN standings with Lipscomb and will look to clinch it outright with a win versus the Bisons on Tuesday.

“It was a great performance tonight,” head coach Jim Blankenship said. “I love the way the guys played and set the tone early. We got two phenomenal goals from Ma (Boilesen), the passing was crisp, everyone was getting in and we were able to create a lot of great chances early. And for us, it’s not the first goal, but the second. The second goal takes a lot of pressure off and this sets up a big one Tuesday.”

Early on, the Eagles were able to maintain possession. In the 12th minute, they took a 1-0 lead on Marjorie Boilesen’s team-leading tenth goal of the season. Camille Knudstrup and Holly Fritz picked up their first of three assists they would get in the contest.

Just a little more than four minutes later on a corner kick for FGCU, Fritz sent one into the box that Boilesen connected into the top-right corner for her second of the game and a 2-0 lead.

Boilesen just narrowly missed on a hat trick, as in the 40th minute she rang the cross bar with her shot. The Eagles went into the break up too, and in the 52nd minute, Lindsey Patton scored her third of the year on a nearly identical set-up to the first goal from Patton and Knudstrup to go ahead by three.

The lead only grew for FGCU. Cassidy Morgan was credited with a goal after the Dolphins put one into its own net. Lauren Greene extended the lead to five just 2:11 later, as she finished her third of the season to open up a 5-0 lead.

The Eagles outshot the Dolphins 26-4, and goaltender Melissa Weck registered two saves to earn her ninth clean sheet of the season, helping the Eagles improve to a 11-2-1 overall record. FGCU looks to enter the top-25 in the college rankings.

With only two conference games remaining, FGCU will look to finish the season strong on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. when they face the Bisons in a makeup game from earlier this season, as its game versus FIU that was scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.