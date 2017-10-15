FGCU grabs a pair of ASUN wins after straight set victories of JU and UNF

In what was supposed to be the FGCU volleyball team’s toughest match, the Eagles made it look easy, sweeping JU Friday night 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.

The victory gave FGCU a share of first place in the ASUN Conference, along with Jacksonville and Kennesaw State.

Mallory Mattingly began the scoring, giving the Dolphins a quick 2-0 lead. The Eagles then went on an 8-3 scoring run, in large part to Kaitlan Krivdo, who finished with six kills on the night.

JU went on a run of their own and turned the score around from down 8-5 to ahead 9-8. Freshman Cortney VanLiew was dominant on offense and defense, accounting for 12 kills and 13 digs.

“It was a really good atmosphere out there tonight. We all played extremely well on defense and floor. Overall, we played good team volleyball in the match. Coach really prepared us well for conference play and throughout our current winning streak,” VanLiew said.

In the second set, Amanda Carroll was active as the team raced to a 3-0 start. The Dolphins put pressure on the Eagles, producing a 3-0 run of their own to go on top 8-7. With FGCU leading late 22-17, Jacksonville went on a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to two points at 22-20, forcing the Eagles to burn their final timeout of the set.

FGCU scored the first four points in the final set, including a kill from setter Maggie Rick. A kill from Daniele Serrano ended any chance of a comeback for JU, as the Dolphins were FGCU’s 12th opponent they have swept.

The Eagles continued ASUN play, taking on UNF the following night.

FGCU (15-6, 6-1) rolled to yet another sweep Saturday night, dominating UNF 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

The Ospreys jumped out on top 2-1, but a 3-0 scoring run by FGCU, thanks to VanLiew and Krivdo, put the Eagles up 4-2. North Florida never led again in the opening set.

Trailing by seven late, the Ospreys went on a 4-0 run to cut the lead to three, 20-17. Carina Hoff did the damage for UNF in the first set. Coming out of the timeout, the Eagles went on a 5-0 scoring run, including two service aces by senior Courtney Stevens, a kill from Maggie Rick and a kill by Daniele Serrano.

Amanda Carroll’s kill opened the second set, ending with a team-high 16 kills on the night.

With the Eagles leading 14-12 midway, UNF went on a 3-0 run to take a one point lead, 15-14. With the Eagles leading 23-20, an error by Katarina Raicevic and VanLiew’s kill gave FGCU a 2-0 lead in sets for the second consecutive night at home.

Carroll produced four out of the first eight Eagle points in the final set. A service error from UNF clinched the Eagles’ sixth consecutive win, improving to 7-3 at home.