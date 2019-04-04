Advertisement

FGCU Loses In One-Game Series Against USF

By Jake Henning

The FGCU men’s baseball team was handed a 15-3 loss on Tuesday night, the only game of the series.

The Eagles starting pitcher Trey Vickery only lasted two innings, giving up five runs on nine hits and one walk. No FGCU pitcher lasted more than two innings and the only one to give up no hits was Senior Justin Gill.

Seven pitchers were on the mound for FGCU, all combining to have nine strikeouts.

FGCU was winning 3-2 at the end of the second inning, but that didn’t last after USF scored thirteen straight runs to take a 15-3 lead at the end of the eighth.

Senior Keith Stevens was FGCU’s best hitter of the night, having three hits in four at-bats with two doubles and one RBI. Junior Alex Brait also had three hits in five at-bats, driving in one run as well.

USF pitcher Richie Cruz got the win after going four innings, only rendering four hits and striking out one. All USF pitchers combined to have 3 strikeouts.

Next up on FGCU’s schedule will be a series against Lipscomb, beginning with a home game on Apr. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

