FGCU men’s and women’s tennis readies for 2018 season

With expectations at an all-time high, both the men and women’s tennis teams are both projected to finish at the top of the ASUN Conference.

The men’s team, who finished last season as the ASUN Championship, were projected to finish first with 43 points; one point ahead of rival Stetson.

They also had a league-high three first place votes with both Stetson and UNF receiving two votes.

“Our conference is going to be really tough this year,” head coach CJ Weber said. “We lost some key pieces from our team last year, but I believe we have some incredible additions as well. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we can’t take anything for granted. Us and Lipscomb playing in the final last year was a testament to the depth of our conference and we’re looking forward to more fun battles this season.”

FGCU has competed in four tournaments thus far, as well as playing matchups with UNC Wilmington and BYU earlier this week.

“We have a good non-conference schedule that should prepare us well for conference play,” Weber added. I’m really excited for what’s ahead this season for our program and I’m looking forward to seeing our great fans out there to see it all unfold.”

For the women’s team, both UNF and FGCU were picked to come in first place in the conference with 44 points though the Ospreys had one more first place vote than the Eagles.

Those two teams were both champion’s last year, as FGCU took home the regular season championship with an undefeated conference record. UNF stunned FGCU in Fort Myers in the ASUN Championship to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The women have just finished up their fifth tournament of the season on Monday having competed against top schools – FSU, Miami and Georgia.

“These girls cannot wait for the season,” head coach Courtney Vernon said. “These women have been working extremely hard as a team and on their own. This group is committed to the process and it should be a very exciting season ahead.”

Both teams have a couple more months to prepare for the start of conference play later in the spring.