Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU men’s basketball adds UM transfer Michael Gilmore

By | Jan 18, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU men’s basketball team added former VCU and Miami forward Michael Gilmore to the team roster on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After his sophomore year at VCU, Gilmore transferred to Miami over the summer where he had been sitting out before he joined the Eagles.

According to NCAA transfer rules, a player must sit out two semesters. This makes Gilmore eligible to begin playing in December of 2017 after the completion of the fall semester.

Gilmore will play for the duration of the 2017-18 season and the entire 2018-19 campaign.

MBB transfer

(Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics)

“We’re excited to have Michael join the program,” FGCU head coach Joe Dooley told FGCU athletics. “By joining us at this time, it’s going to afford him a great opportunity to learn our system and style of play. It’ll give him a good head start for next season, and we’re looking forward to having him on the court with us in December.”

While playing with VCU, Gilmore started 18 games and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Gilmore’s best performance was the NCAA Tournament Second Round against second-seeded Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. He just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.

While at the Atlantic 10 school, Gilmore knocked down 47.9 percent of his shots from the floor and was a 35 percent shooter from 3-point range in 55 games with the Rams.

At VCU, Gilmore was teammates with FGCU forward Antravious Simmons for the fall portion of the 2014-15 season before Simmons transferred to FGCU in December of 2014.

“I am excited about joining the FGCU family and reuniting with many of the guys I played with or against in high school,” Gilmore told FGCU athletics. “I’m looking forward to helping continue to build on Dunk City’s success and tradition.”

Gilmore is the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer and product of JU Artis Gilmore.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

January 18, 2017

Women’s tennis finishes strong at FGCU Spring Invite

Women’s tennis finishes strong at FGCU Spring Invite

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis suffers tough losses at FGCU Spring Invite

FGCU men’s tennis suffers tough losses at FGCU Spring Invite

January 18, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong second half for eighth-straight win

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong second half for eighth-straight win

January 17, 2017

Eagles sweep Michigan State, stay unbeaten through 19 games

Eagles sweep Michigan State, stay unbeaten through 19 games

January 17, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball moves to 3-0 in ASUN play over the weekend

FGCU men’s basketball moves to 3-0 in ASUN play over the weekend

January 17, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

January 15, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram