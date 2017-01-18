FGCU men’s basketball adds UM transfer Michael Gilmore

The FGCU men’s basketball team added former VCU and Miami forward Michael Gilmore to the team roster on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After his sophomore year at VCU, Gilmore transferred to Miami over the summer where he had been sitting out before he joined the Eagles.

According to NCAA transfer rules, a player must sit out two semesters. This makes Gilmore eligible to begin playing in December of 2017 after the completion of the fall semester.

Gilmore will play for the duration of the 2017-18 season and the entire 2018-19 campaign.

“We’re excited to have Michael join the program,” FGCU head coach Joe Dooley told FGCU athletics. “By joining us at this time, it’s going to afford him a great opportunity to learn our system and style of play. It’ll give him a good head start for next season, and we’re looking forward to having him on the court with us in December.”

While playing with VCU, Gilmore started 18 games and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Gilmore’s best performance was the NCAA Tournament Second Round against second-seeded Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. He just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.

While at the Atlantic 10 school, Gilmore knocked down 47.9 percent of his shots from the floor and was a 35 percent shooter from 3-point range in 55 games with the Rams.

At VCU, Gilmore was teammates with FGCU forward Antravious Simmons for the fall portion of the 2014-15 season before Simmons transferred to FGCU in December of 2014.

“I am excited about joining the FGCU family and reuniting with many of the guys I played with or against in high school,” Gilmore told FGCU athletics. “I’m looking forward to helping continue to build on Dunk City’s success and tradition.”

Gilmore is the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer and product of JU Artis Gilmore.