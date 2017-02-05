Advertisement

FGCU menâ€™s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

Feb 5, 2017

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the FGCU menâ€™s basketball team went on the road to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Â The FGCU men’s basketball team claimed a 67-57 win over the Dolphins, earning their fifth straight victory.

Leading by as much as 12 points at halftime, FGCU let it slip away in the third, but had a hard-fought comeback on the road.

Offensively, Brandon Goodwin led the Eagles again, recording his second double-double of the season with 24 points, a game-best 10 rebounds and four assists.

Marc-Eddy Norelia also had an impressive game, scoring 12 points on 3-4 from the floor and a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. Norelia also grabbed seven rebounds.

Zach Johnson was right behind Norelia with 11 points on the night.

At the half, FGCU had a 40-28 lead after a 14-1 run midway through the second quarter.

However, Jacksonville came out of the locker room strong, beginning the second half with a 19-3 run, bringing the score in favor of the Dolphins, 47-43.

As the Eagles put up points, the Dolphins responded, sending the score back and forth. However, out of a timeout, Norelia converted a layup, giving momentum to a 13-0 run over the next six minutes.

Defensively, the team also held JU to just 9-27 from the floor, and 3-13 from 3-point range.

The Eagles trailed in the rebound category, 28-20, but in the last 10 minutes of the game, FGCU secured 14 of the gameâ€™s rebounds, tying the Dolphins rebounds at 34.

Offensively, FGCU out-scored JU, 28-18 in the paint. The Eagles also connected 18 of 21 free throws compared to the Dolphins 9-16.

J.R. Holder led Jacksonville with 17 points, while Marcel White put up 12 points on the night to finish as the only double-figure scorers.

FGCU held the Dolphins to 57 points, 20 made field goals and 37-percent shooting, helping secure their seventh-straight victory on the road and keeping their top spot in the ASUN standings.

Next, the Eagles will come back to Alico Arena to host Lipscomb Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s tennis vs FAU

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 3, 2017

Womenâ€™s club soccer continues to broaden their support for FGCU

February 2, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FSU

February 2, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at UNF

February 1, 2017

Alumni match brings together past and current members to celebrate programâ€™s growth

February 1, 2017

