FGCU menâ€™s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the FGCU menâ€™s basketball team went on the road to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Â The FGCU men’s basketball team claimed a 67-57 win over the Dolphins, earning their fifth straight victory.

Leading by as much as 12 points at halftime, FGCU let it slip away in the third, but had a hard-fought comeback on the road.

Offensively, Brandon Goodwin led the Eagles again, recording his second double-double of the season with 24 points, a game-best 10 rebounds and four assists.

Marc-Eddy Norelia also had an impressive game, scoring 12 points on 3-4 from the floor and a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. Norelia also grabbed seven rebounds.

Zach Johnson was right behind Norelia with 11 points on the night.

At the half, FGCU had a 40-28 lead after a 14-1 run midway through the second quarter.

However, Jacksonville came out of the locker room strong, beginning the second half with a 19-3 run, bringing the score in favor of the Dolphins, 47-43.

As the Eagles put up points, the Dolphins responded, sending the score back and forth. However, out of a timeout, Norelia converted a layup, giving momentum to a 13-0 run over the next six minutes.

Defensively, the team also held JU to just 9-27 from the floor, and 3-13 from 3-point range.

The Eagles trailed in the rebound category, 28-20, but in the last 10 minutes of the game, FGCU secured 14 of the gameâ€™s rebounds, tying the Dolphins rebounds at 34.

Offensively, FGCU out-scored JU, 28-18 in the paint. The Eagles also connected 18 of 21 free throws compared to the Dolphins 9-16.

J.R. Holder led Jacksonville with 17 points, while Marcel White put up 12 points on the night to finish as the only double-figure scorers.

FGCU held the Dolphins to 57 points, 20 made field goals and 37-percent shooting, helping secure their seventh-straight victory on the road and keeping their top spot in the ASUN standings.

Next, the Eagles will come back to Alico Arena to host Lipscomb Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.